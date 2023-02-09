Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
bitcoinist.com
6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023
Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Robinhood took a $57 million hit after a glitch allowed its customers to short a surging meme stock
Robinhood made a "processing error" that left its customers short on a meme stock last year. The error lost the trading app $57 million, the company's finance chief said on a Q4 earnings call. Robinhood stock rose Thursday after it said it will buy back shares seized from FTX founder...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Slams Dog Coins, Warns Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Should Go to Zero
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko is blasting dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), asserting they have no value. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that, in his opinion, the two tokens should go to zero. “Every day I have to live with...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Pundit Labels Shiba Inu, DOGE as ‘Garbage’ — Can Shibarium Prove to be Game Changer for SHIB?
Alex McCurry, the CEO of Solidity.io — a blockchain-based platform for smart contract audit and token development — has taken a potshot at Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies. According to McCurry, these canine-themed cryptos are all “garbage”. His comment was in response to a tweet that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin To Explode by Over 70% Before a ‘Very Fast’ Reversal Occurs, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Shiba Inu Burn...
torquenews.com
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere
There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.
bitcoinist.com
What’s Going on With Crypto’s Top Meme Coins? Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin Hits $24.5M!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme ERC20 token supported by the Ethereum network. The coin has moved into its 10th stage of its presale with an astounding gain of $24.5M! But there’s more. In response to the requests of their loyal fanbase, BIG has decided to extend the 200% discount code that was scheduled to end on the 3rd of February until the 20th! You can buy this through the launch code “LAUNCHBIGEYES200”.
bitcoinist.com
Don’t Miss Out On The Next Big Crypto Success With Big Eyes Coin On Track To Surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
If you are reading this, it’s likely that you want to keep ahead of what is going on in the cryptocurrency world. It is also likely that you don’t want to miss out on the next big investment opportunity. With more than $25 million already raised in its presale and an extended launch bonus offer, Big Eyes Coin is set to catapult into the crypto stratosphere, joining the likes of top meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This crypto success story is only just beginning.
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu's Valuation Hit $10 Billion in 2023?
Shiba Inu is in the thick of the latest cryptocurrency rally. But investors shouldn't mistake this for improving fundamentals. While the token is benefiting from positive market sentiment, how long the rally lasts is a coin-flip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
dailyhodl.com
Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
bitcoinist.com
What Is The Top Crypto To Invest In 2023? Look Into BNB, Algorand And Big Eyes Coin
Always a difficult decision to make. What crypto will become popular next? Nobody could have foreseen Dogecoin’s (DOGE) meteoric rise to the top of the meme coin ladder, with its spectacular gains. Despite the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, we can determine which ones have what it takes to become the next big thing by examining their fundamentals.
