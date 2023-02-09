ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rate of disabilities among U.S. seniors declines

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

A new study delivers some great news to older Americans, something many likely already realize in their daily lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwiKd_0khU9N9d00
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive to an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2021. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI

The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.

Fewer older adults have limitations in the activities that are an important part of daily life, from climbing stairs or walking without difficulty to dressing and bathing.

"Our findings suggest millions more Americans are remaining disability-free and therefore could feasibly stay in their homes well into their 80s and 90s," said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson , director of the University of Toronto's Institute for Life Course and Aging.

This study updates earlier information that seniors have been getting healthier since about the 1980s, she said.

"Certainly between 1980 and 2010, there were quite a few studies showing improvements over time," Fuller-Thomson said. "So, we are just trying to see if it continues. And the good news is, yes, it does."

In the study, researchers analyzed 10 consecutive cross-sectional waves of the American Community Survey from 2008 to 2017. The survey included adults living in the community and those living in institutions, such as assisted living facilities.

Each year included about a half-million adults ages 65 and up, with 5.4 million seniors as the final sample size.

The odds of having functional limitations in activities of daily living like dressing and bathing dropped 18% between 2008 and 2017. The odds of having limitations such as serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs were 13% lower.

While just over 12% of older Americans reported having limitations in 2008, that number was 9.6% by 2017.

If as many older Americans had functional limitations in 2017 as had in 2008, 1.3 million more older Americans would have these limitations.

The percentage of older adults with functional limitations also dropped from 27.3% in 2008 to 23.5% in 2017. That is equivalent to 1.9 million fewer older adults having these limitations.

Yet not all the news is great.

"The worrisome news is the progress isn't nearly as good in the baby boomer generation, who were the youngest cohort," Fuller-Thomson noted.

"The 65- to 74-year-olds were the boomers in my study," she said. "And they're not showing nearly as substantial improvements as those who are older, like 75 and up in our study."

It's not certain why, but obesity is a likely culprit.

"It's something to seriously consider because obesity is associated with a lot of negative outcomes, including much higher incidence of developing functional limitations or having trouble with your daily activities such as feeding yourself," Fuller-Thomson said.

"So this makes us concerned that this really positive trajectory may not continue into the 2020s and 2030s because as the boomers age, if they're not doing as well as the previous generations, there might not be the same level of improvements we currently see," she said.

The study also found that improvements in disabilities were greater for women, having decreased by about 20%, compared to 13% for men after adjusting for age and race.

Researchers suggested this may be due to women being more likely to adopt preventive care practices.

Reasons for why so many seniors are aging with fewer disabilities could include higher levels of education and decreases in smoking and air pollution.

The findings were published recently in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health .

Dr. Christine Kistler is an associate professor in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. She said it's nice to see that some of the efforts of the past decades -- from getting people to be more physically active to smoking less and managing common health conditions like stroke and high blood pressure better -- are having an impact.

"That improvement in the quality of our air, our water, our food, vaccinations and the widespread use of all of it appears to have helped," said Kistler, who was not involved in the study.

She said the hope of those in the health care system, and beyond, is to reduce the amount of disability by compressing it into a shorter time frame, letting people live healthier lives for longer.

Even with the improvements, there are still substantial numbers of older adults living with functional limitations, Kistler noted.

Yet, it's become more commonplace to have octogenarians, nonagenarians and centenarians as patients.

It's also more common to do joint surgeries on much older adults. And programs to keep seniors active have expanded as more people age without disability, Kistler said.

Advantages to living without disabilities are extensive, including maintaining independence and living at home.

"I think it makes a lot of sense that if you can compress these functional limitations and ADL [assisted daily living] limitations that you see a big gain in terms of quality of life and satisfaction," Kistler said.

Kistler said she would like to see expanded information on other activities of daily living. She would also like to see if there are differences in the data for those in racial and ethnic minority groups.

Fuller-Thomson said she plans to continue to follow up on this research, though may delay the next look because the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to gather comparable data.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on healthy aging .

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

There's Been a Big Decline in the Rate of Americans Hit by Disability

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study delivers some great news to older Americans, something many likely already realize in their daily lives. The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say. Fewer older adults have limitations...
HealthDay

Seniors' Dental Care Declines After Medicare Kicks In

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds. “Without dental coverage for adults who are eligible [for] Medicare, we are seeing a rise in loss of teeth after age 65 among nearly 1 in 20 adults, which represents millions of Americans,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, a resident in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Healthline

Understanding Physician-Assisted Death, or ‘Death with Dignity’

Physician-assisted death is when someone with a terminal illness requests a prescription for a lethal dose of medication. People may choose to die on their own terms to feel a sense of control over their situation and put an end to extreme pain. Physician-assisted death goes by a number of...
COLORADO STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
KevinMD.com

The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis

Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
MedicalXpress

Risk for major depression found to increase with more affected family members

The risk for major depression (MD) is elevated in association with an increased number of affected family members, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Psychiatry. Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between family MD history and risk...
Benzinga

Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says

A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
FLORIDA STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Healthline

Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia

Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults

Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
MedicalXpress

Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men

In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
HealthDay

Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm.
Harvard Health

Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors

Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy