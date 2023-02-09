Cancer survivors build physical and emotional strength at Old Colony YMCA exercise program

TAUNTON — Taunton resident Beth Gannon, who underwent treatment for breast cancer at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in 2019, said a nurse encouraged her to join the Old Colony YMCA's Livestrong program.

"Before Livestrong, I stayed in the house and associated with family and friends," said Gannon, 72, who enrolled in Livestrong in April 2021. "When I came here, there were people I could relate to. The exercise programs made my body stronger and healthier."

Old Colony YMCA Healthy Living Specialist Leanna LaMarca said adult cancer survivors are strengthening themselves physically and emotionally through Livestrong, a 12-week exercise program.

"It's a free program that has participants coming in twice a week for 12 weeks," said LaMarca, who manages Livestrong. "We facilitate them to know each other."

Livestrong is also offered at the Old Colony YMCA branches in Brockton, Stoughton, Plymouth, Middleboro, Easton and East Bridgewater.

LaMarca said the exercise program helps cancer survivors strengthen their muscles and socialize with each other.

"The exercise programs try to address all the muscle groups in a participant," LaMarca said. "We let everybody use a cardio machine. We have exercise bicycles and ellipticals they can stand on and treadmills. They can use whatever feels right for them."

She said the exercise programs for participants are based on their desires, strength, and medical condition.

"It makes them comfortable to know they can go at their own pace," LaMarca said.

She said Livestrong began providing exercise programs to cancer survivors in September 2013.

"We have had a total of 126 participants in 10 years," LaMarca said. "We have mostly female (participants), but we have had our share of males. We usually get two males per session."

She said the ages of Livestrong participants have ranged between 25-86 years old and they are provided a free three-month YMCA membership that allows them to participate in various activities.

"A lot of people have become members," she added.

Luxury apartments in downtown Taunton?Bobby's Place owner wants to create 'luxury' apartments next to the Taunton night club

Livestrong cancer survivors credit exercise program

Taunton resident Shirley Martin, 79, said she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in late 2016 and joined Livestrong in the fall of 2017.

"I had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation," she said during a Livestrong coffee hour on Feb. 3.

"It spread to my lymph nodes. It was scary. There were times I felt like saying 'Okay, let me die.' Other times I wanted to live. I was very fortunate that I did not have any real bad effects from the chemo. I did not get nausea and all that other stuff. I was able to go to church (Annunciation of The Lord Church), where I am a lecturer."

Raynham trash competition heats upRaynham Park's Carney wants to pick up your trash amid garbage hauling uproar

Martin said she enrolled in Livestrong with six female participants that had battled cancer and five of them were "50 years old and younger...that passed away."

"The other lady and I are older and hanging in there," she said.

Martin said she focused on completing leg exercises on an indoor YMCA perimeter while enrolled in Livestrong.

"When I first started, I could not walk around the perimeter," she said. "Gradually, I was able to do that and do leg exercises…with weights. I've been doing that ever since."

Taunton resident Marian Gleason, 67, said she joined Livestrong in 2016 and battled breast cancer during 2009-2011.

"When you hear the word cancer, it's devastating," she said.

Gleason said she was able to go to work as a teacher at the former Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton and assist "severe special needs kids" despite battling cancer.

"I went to work every day except the days I had treatment," she said. "My father was my greatest support."

Gleason said she received medical treatment at Morton Hospital and Shields Radiation Oncology Center in Mansfield, where they told her about Livestrong,

Gleason said she completed various exercises that encouraged her to become a regular YMCA member.

"I do aqua aerobics, dance fitness Zumba, and Leann's (LaMarca) Forever Fitness Class, which is geared toward building our muscles."

Lakeville resident Samantha DaCosta, 54, said she battled breast cancer for six months in 2016 before joining Livestrong in February 2017.

"I had surgery and radiation, but I did not have to do chemotherapy," she said.

DaCosta said she completed walking exercises on an indoor track at the YMCA while enrolled in Livestrong.

"Every week, they (Livestrong staff) would measure what we do, and they would build up our stamina with exercises," she said.

Raynham resident Audrey Booth said she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in August 2009 and had to undergo chemotherapy treatment for several months at Morton Hospital.

"Prior to the (Livestrong) program starting, I was a YMCA member and did water aerobics," she said. "I heard of Livestrong…when they started the program. I talked to Leann and became a member of the first group (that joined) in September 2013."

Cancer survivors develop friendships at Livestrong

LaMarca said Livestrong provides opportunities for cancer survivors to develop friendships with each other through exercise and social activities.

"Every week, we meet together as a group to talk and get to know each other," she said.

The program is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They meet at 9 a.m. for 15 minutes and then exercise for the rest of the time.

LaMarca said a coffee social hour is held on the first Friday of each month for program participants and alumni of Livestrong.

"We also have a huge Thanksgiving dinner before the holiday," she said. "It's a great way to celebrate the holiday with everybody coming together. It brings all the groups together. We usually get a big crowd."

LaMarca said each group of Livestrong participants "is different, and it's neat to see them come together as a group."

Martin said Livestrong allowed her to meet people who battled cancer like herself.

"Some were a lot worse off than me," she said. "Maybe I'm lucky. Everybody was very supportive and friendly."

Martin said Livestrong enables cancer survivors to share "any doubts or weird feelings" with each other.

Gleason said Livestrong's exercise meeting instruction sessions allowed participants "to share their feelings" about battling cancer.

"We…can relate to each other," she said.

Gannon, who has been cancer free for four years, said she had "a very common breast cancer," and her treatments included chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Gannon said she enjoys going to Livestrong's holiday dinners and monthly coffee hours to socialize with people who have also battled cancer.

"Every so often, new members come in," she said. "We get to learn about the different backgrounds of the people taking part in the program now."

DaCosta said Livestrong's social and exercise events allow participants "to listen to everybody's good and bad stuff."

"People understand you," she said.

DaCosta said she recommends Livestrong for cancer survivors.

"I told my oncologist that she should tell everyone about the program," she added.

How to enroll in Livestrong

LaMarca said cancer survivors could enroll in Livestrong by calling the Old Colony YMCA at 508-823-3320 or emailing her at lamarca@oldcolonyymca.org.

Additional information about Livestrong is available on the Old Colony YMCA website.