Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks square off against the Manhattan Jaspers
Saint Peter's Peacocks (10-13, 5-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-14, 6-7 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1.5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Saint Peter's in a matchup of MAAC teams. The Jaspers have gone 4-7 in home games. Manhattan has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10...
Porterville Recorder
Iona 72, Niagara 55
IONA (18-7) Joseph 3-7 4-7 10, Shema 1-3 3-4 6, Clayton 12-23 2-2 30, JeanLouis 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 11, Ibine Ayo 2-4 0-0 6, Brookshire 3-4 0-0 9, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 72. NIAGARA (14-10) Iorio 2-6 0-0 6, Bayless...
Comments / 0