Craven County, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Feb. 11, 2023

Cat, Bambi – 0037. This adorable sweetheart is incredibly affectionate and she will bring so much love to a welcoming, forever family. Bambi is a gorgeous, 1 year old, American shorthair with an orange and white coat, and delightful tabby stripes. She arrived with two sisters, and they were adopted and rescued. Now, Bambi, ID No. 0037, is excitedly waiting for her turn. She is a wonderful, charming cat and, she is waiting to meet you at the Shelter.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Adult dog left at landfill, taken to shelter

ONSLOW COUNTY , N.C. — An adult dog was left at the county landfill in Onslow County. The dog is named Penelope. She is roughly six years old, is spayed, chipped and has tested negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
BEAUFORT, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Oops! 2 8 23

By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carteret County nature preserve expands by 78 acres

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A family donates a large sum of land to a Carteret County preserve to make it 201 acres. The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has officially expanded the Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve by 78 acres, bringing the entire preserve to 201 acres. This land was donated by the Eudys family of Radio Island Investment, LLC.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Young Waterfowlers’ Day’ to honor students killed in Carteret County plane crash

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community will pause Monday to honor high school students killed in a plane crash in Carteret County one year ago. Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022, as the group was returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County. The Pilatus PC-12/47 plane, headed for the Beaufort airport, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 8, 9 & 10

Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

