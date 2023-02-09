Cat, Bambi – 0037. This adorable sweetheart is incredibly affectionate and she will bring so much love to a welcoming, forever family. Bambi is a gorgeous, 1 year old, American shorthair with an orange and white coat, and delightful tabby stripes. She arrived with two sisters, and they were adopted and rescued. Now, Bambi, ID No. 0037, is excitedly waiting for her turn. She is a wonderful, charming cat and, she is waiting to meet you at the Shelter.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO