Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
Joe Harris took a subtle job at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' new energy.
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Reggie Miller’s Shot at Anthony Davis Causes Kevin Harlan to Get Flustered
Harlan was left speechless after Miller dropped a funny one-liner.
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Stars Via Buyouts
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster quite a bit at the trade deadline. Here are 3 stars they could pick up in the buyout market to make themselves even better.
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’
Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor
Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Russ needs his own team" - Brandon Jennings didn't like how the Los Angeles Lakers used Russell Westbrook
Brandon Jennings believes Russell Westbrook shouldn't play second fiddle to anyone.
