Listen up. The next bull run is gonna come. I expect it to be around the next BTC halving. So, we’re still a year away. In other words, this is the time to start accumulating in coins that make that 50x—100x jump. The time to set up your crypto strategy. But I also would like to clarify something. When I say 50x-100x, I mean the peak market cap these coins can reach. So, be aware, that is not the coin price. Because, right now, I can’t account for inflation.

2 DAYS AGO