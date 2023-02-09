Read full article on original website
LOOK OUT For These IDOs For Feb 2023 | Seedify & More
One universal truth in crypto. He who gets in early, is he who wins. IDOs, INOs, and IGOs are the best and proven ways to uncover the hidden 100x 200x crypto opportunities. So when are some new, interesting IDOs coming out?. Well, you guys have been asking. And we are...
Ajuna Network Raises $7 Million and Releases First NFT Game
If you’re into blockchain gaming, you’ve heard of Unreal Engine and Unity. These are leading game development engines. It’s Ajuna Network who fully integrates them with blockchain and NFTs. It just raised $7 million in seed and private funding rounds. The platform also just launched its first NFT collective game, Awesome Ajuna Avatars.
Pocket Brings Wallet Privacy to Arbitrum
Although Metamask is by far the most popular Web3 wallet, it’s not without its faults. Privacy is one of the biggest if you use only Metamask’s default settings. We mentioned this months ago when we recommended you look at your privacy settings more carefully with Metamask. Thanks to Pokt (the Pocket Network), you can use Arbitrum on Metamask with more privacy.
50X Crypto Strategy: 3 Top Altcoins for the BTC Bull Run
Listen up. The next bull run is gonna come. I expect it to be around the next BTC halving. So, we’re still a year away. In other words, this is the time to start accumulating in coins that make that 50x—100x jump. The time to set up your crypto strategy. But I also would like to clarify something. When I say 50x-100x, I mean the peak market cap these coins can reach. So, be aware, that is not the coin price. Because, right now, I can’t account for inflation.
