Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
Meth found after Henderson police chase
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Morgantown man is behind bars over an hour away from home after law enforcement officials say he took them on a pursuit in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police tried pulling over a white 2021 Chrysler 300 at the intersection of N Green Street and Richardson […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
Husband and wife firefighters battle blaze in Webster County
Firefighters in Webster County were called to the scene of a house fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first firefighters to get there and begin putting out the the blaze? Chief Brian Reynolds and Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Reynolds of Poole Community Fire and Rescue.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
clarksvilletoday.com
Melinda Knox, 74, charged in assault of stepdaughter during ‘heated argument’
Dana Maxwell told police that her 74-year-old stepmother, Melinda Knox, attempted to hit her during a “heated argument” on February 6. Maxwell says she grabbed Melinda’s arms to prevent her from hitting her and suffered multiple scratches to the inside of both elbows. Knox was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
