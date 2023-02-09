ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man charged with theft by deception in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to Denville Township police. On Ja. 6, police received a report from a local business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on their bank account, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Park Fire Department Respond to Reports of Smoke Condition on Chestnut Street

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Roselle Park Fire Department was called out to Chestnut Hill Market and Deli at 147 Chestnut Street on Friday night around 8:00 pm for a report of a smoke condition. After an initial investigation, fire officials determined the haze inside the building was due to a freon leak. Firefighters did not encounter any smoke or fire inside the structure. No injuries were reported by RPFD, nor did they report anyone was inside the building at the time. The business store hours show they close at 6:00 pm on Friday nights. Multiple units responded to the call including Unit 1, Deputy 1 and 3, Engines 1, 3, and 4, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Utility 2. RPFD also received mutual aid from Kenilworth Truck 3.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer

DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker

According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
MILFORD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV

FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart

Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in So…
MILFORD, CT

