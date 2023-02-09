DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...

