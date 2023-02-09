Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
wrnjradio.com
Gottheimer honors Black History Month, joins North Jersey community at Bergen County NAACP Health Fair
TEANECK, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Saturday honored Black History Month and joined the local community at the Bergen County NAACP at their third annual Black History Month Health Fair. The fair featured health screenings and wellness seminars on blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, mental health,...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities release motive behind PSE&G employee shooting in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of Russel Heller, 51, of Milford Borough, a PSE&G supervisor, outside his car at the Weston Canal Road office in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. According to Somerset County Prosecutor...
wrnjradio.com
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to Denville Township police. On Ja. 6, police received a report from a local business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on their bank account, police said.
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
Roselle Park Fire Department Respond to Reports of Smoke Condition on Chestnut Street
ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Roselle Park Fire Department was called out to Chestnut Hill Market and Deli at 147 Chestnut Street on Friday night around 8:00 pm for a report of a smoke condition. After an initial investigation, fire officials determined the haze inside the building was due to a freon leak. Firefighters did not encounter any smoke or fire inside the structure. No injuries were reported by RPFD, nor did they report anyone was inside the building at the time. The business store hours show they close at 6:00 pm on Friday nights. Multiple units responded to the call including Unit 1, Deputy 1 and 3, Engines 1, 3, and 4, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Utility 2. RPFD also received mutual aid from Kenilworth Truck 3.
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
Russell Heller was a hometown guy who cherished everything Milford. And Milford loved him.
DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County judge gives ex-Jersey City cop Denzel Suitt 3 years in prison at resentencing
Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young issued former Jersey City Police Officer Denzel Suitt three years in New Jersey State Prison, along with parole ineligibility for two years, at his resentencing yesterday. On March 25th, 2018, Suitt conducted a stop of Jermaine Palms and Jonathan Davis, allegedly stealing $600...
New Jersey Globe
According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
wrnjradio.com
Worker fatally shot by former employee from Warren County outside PSE&G office in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Warren County man, who was a former employee of PSE&G, fatally shot his co-worker at the PSE&G office in Franklin Township before killing himself Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Feb. 8, at around 7:02 a.m., police...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in So…
