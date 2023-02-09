Effective: 2023-02-12 11:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Letcher; Pike WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A mix of rain and snow is expected in the higher elevations near the Virginia border. Up to 2 inches of wet snow will be possible for elevations above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Bell, Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties. * WHEN...Through 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some slush may develop at times on the higher mountain passes, creating slick conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could impact the higher elevation roadways, especially those above 2500 feet, including US-119 and US-421 crossing Pine Mountain, portions of KY-179 between Cumberland and Louellen, portions of KY-160 in Harlan County, and KY-38 in Harlan County.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO