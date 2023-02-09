It's just hot sauce, if anyone at my house wanted it, I'd get up and get it. Everyone's palette is different and that's ok. I would just want them to enjoy their meal and eat it, that's why it was made.
My son puts hot sauce on EVERYTHING. I am an excellent cook. I love to cook and I go to alot of effort to create gourmet level meals. Then before even trying a bite my son pours hot sauce on it. I've given up fighting it but others are not as forgiving because of the hours spent planning and preparing a meal.
My in-laws don’t cook with salt, as I learned to do as a southerner. I make certian to use as little as possible so nobody gags! And they don’t get mad when I salt my vegetables & meats, nor do they mind when I add mustard or salt to their Polish dishes. They aren’t insulted by it at all, in fact it was a running joke, not an insult. 🤷🏼♀️
