Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.

16 DAYS AGO