ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Turkey earthquakes may have moved entire country by up to six metres

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491szX_0khTxHc300

A series of powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey have likely moved the entire country by upto six metres, according to Italian seismologist Carlo Doglioni.

Two major earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria and killed over 15,000 people . Rescuers have been searching through the rubble for more bodies.

The Turkish disaster management agency said 12,391 people had so far been confirmed to have died in the country, while on the other side of the border in Syria , another 2,902 bodies have been recovered.

Professor Doglioni, the president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), said the two earthquakes were part of a single seismic sequence unleashed at the intersection of four tectonic plates that collide continuously – Anatolian, Arabian, Eurasian and African.

The Anatolian plate is moving towards the Arabian plate due to horizontal sliding, he suggested.

The quake, he said, generated a type of fault that seismologists call “shallow transcurrent” with a hypocentre – the deep place where it breaks out between 15-20km.

“In other words, Turkey in the estimates has actually slipped by five to six meters compared to Syria,” the professor told Italy 24.

“The massive laceration involved an area 190km long and 25km wide, violently shaking the ground and causing a sequence that reached the two most intense peaks nine hours apart.

“But in reality the Earth continued to tremble and to destroy with often significant intensity, around 5-6 degrees on the Richter scale,” the professor explained.

He added that more precise data will be available in the coming days following surveillance through the ESA Sentinel and ASI CosmoSkymed satellites.

The earthquake destroyed the runway at Hatay province’s airport and levelled hundreds of buildings across the region.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay on Wednesday as residents criticised the government’s efforts , saying rescuers were slow to arrive.

More than 110,000 rescue personnel were pressed into action and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped, the disaster management agency said.

Mr Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, acknowledged problems with the emergency response.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster ,” the president said.

“We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying “dishonorable people” were spreading “lies and slander” about the government’s actions.

Comments / 27

Oh, boy!
3d ago

So, the Independent, which way did Turkey "slip" or move. In which direction? Did I miss this little detail in this article ... 🤨

Reply(1)
4
Evangelicals Never Lie❓
2d ago

The number will likely be way higher as the rubble is slowly cleared away which might take a year or more to finally cut all the rebar and haul away the rubble.

Reply
2
Related
PIX11

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Burak Firik, 35, recently left his job so he could spend more time with his family and travel. A month ago he, his 32-year old wife Kimberly and their […]
QUEENS, NY
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan; No Damage or Injuries Reported

The latest local reports said a magnitude of 5.4 earthquakes struck Taiwan on Wednesday that jolted the entire country. Reports said that there were no casualties, injuries and damage to properties. As the world's attention focused on powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, earthquake concerns have alerted many countries. According...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy