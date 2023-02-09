ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Four arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after Black schoolgirl attacked

By Thomas Kingsley and Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mneeA_0khTwqO100

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated assault after a Black school girl was attacked in the street.

Surrey Police confirmed that a second 15-year-old victim, a white girl, was also attacked in the incident.

The force launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rofvs_0khTwqO100

Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. In total, five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.

The 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offence. The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Four people so far have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH), including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and two 11-year-old girls.

“The 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offence. The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.”

The force added that a 15-year-old girl is still wanted in connection with the attempted racially aggravated GBH and racially aggravated harassment in connection to the incident.

All those arrested have since been released on conditional bail until a date in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBK4W_0khTwqO100

Inspector Maxine Cilia, borough commander for Spelthorne, said: “The video footage of this incident is shocking, and we appreciate the concern it will have caused the wider community.

“Every school child should feel safe as they move through the local community, and we will not tolerate this level of violence. We are providing specialist support to the victim who has now returned home after being treated for the injuries she sustained in this distressing assault.

“Officers are working hard to gather as much evidence as possible to build a strong case.

“Parents, pupils, and the wider public will notice extra police patrols in the area around Thomas Knyvett College today. The officers are there to engage with and reassure the community, and we encourage you to approach them if you have any concerns or questions and they will help you in any way they can.”

An Ofsted spokesperson said they’re aware of attack on the Black schoolgirl at Thomas Knyvett College and are “considering next steps”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5amU_0khTwqO100

A protest about the attack took place outside the school on Wednesday afternoon, and The Independent understands that this prompted staff members to end the school day earlier than usual.

Around 200 attendees assembled near to the college in a demonstration arranged by a community activist, known as Raspect, from a grassroots collective called Forever Family.

Forever Family, which is based in south London, will be providing the victim with self-defence classes and school tuition sessions to help with her learning, Raspect said.

“When it comes to the children, we’re stepping up,” he told protest attendees. “We don’t care if it’s gangs, police or the government – we’re taking a stand.

“We’ve seen the video. These situations that our children are facing ... they’re not going to face it alone. We’re letting the little girl know that we’re proud of you! You’re a warrior, you had five hyenas trying to bite at your ankles and you’re a lioness that stood up!

“Now we’re about tangible solutions: steppers only. We’re putting boots on the ground. Us standing here today sends a ripple effect, to every person in and outside of this community, about what happens when you try to oppress the children. That’s why we’re here.”

Richard Beeson, the principal at Thomas Knyvett College, described the beating as a “violent altercation” and an “isolated” incident in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are aware that the incident will have caused concern among students and parents/carers,” he said. “We can reassure you that we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure this isolated incident is dealt with and that student safety is our paramount concern.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
allhiphop.com

U.K. Rapper Dave Demands Action After Black Girl, 15 Beaten In “Serious Racially Aggravated Assault”

Dave joined calls for staff at a school to be fired after a Black girl was attacked in a violent brawl outside a school in Surrey, England. Dave is calling for a school principal to be fired after a schoolgirl was viciously attacked in what police have described as a “serious racially aggravated assault” outside Thomas Knyvett College in Surrey, England, earlier this week.
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Majestic News

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Independent

White Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest admitted he never saw reckless driving

New documents shed light on alleged the actions of Preston Hemphill, one of the six Memphis police officers fired over the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Hemphill, who joined the MPD in 2019, was fired last week for violating department policies around personal conduct, truthfulness, evidence handling, and the use of a taser stun gun.Officials from the MPD are seeking to have him decertified from doing police work in Memphis, and new documents before the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission further describe the former officer’s actions on the night of 7 January, according to Action News 5, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Shine My Crown

Love and Hip Hop Star’s Daughter Arrested for Shooting at Ex While Working at Gas Station

The daughter of Love & Hip Hop New York reality star Rich Dollaz has landed herself in big trouble after being arrested for shooting at her ex-boyfriend. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ashley Trowers told authorities that she was working the overnight shift as a security guard at a local Tennessee Kroger gas station when the father of her child approached her in a Cadillac ATS.
TENNESSEE STATE
blavity.com

Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Riot police called to protests outside asylum-seeker hotel as police van set on fire

Riot police have been called out to a hotel for asylum-seekers after clashes involving protesters in Merseyside. A police van was seen on fire outside the property as hundreds of people demonstrated in Knowsley, just outside the city. Footage shared on social media shows large crowds gathered, with dozens of police including some with riot helmets and shields. Refugee charity Care4Calais said it had staff at the scene who were trapped in a car park. “Still seems out of control,” a spokesperson tweeted on Friday evening. “The police all ran up the road outside the hotel about 20...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy