Ukraine news - live: Putin launches major new offensive amid fighter jet talks

By Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson,

11 days ago

Russian forces are trying to break through Ukraine ’s defences with a major new offensive in the eastern town of Kreminna, the regional governor for Luhansk has warned.

Moscow’s troops are trying to make advances west with a “maximum escalation” of fighting in the region’s snowy terrain, with a spike recorded in both shooting and shelling, governor Serhiy Haidai said. He said this has been without any success for Russia so far.

Overnight strikes have also been launched on Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. Air raid alert sirens were activated in several parts of the war-hit country early today.

The war in Ukraine has clocked 352 days today at a time when Volodymyr Zelensky is going to his European allies and asking them to supply fighter jets and more heavy weaponry to his country.

Mr Zelensky spoke in Brussels yesterday, and said he has heard from several European Union leaders at the summit who said they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine.

