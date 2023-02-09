ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China wants to dominate the 'near space' battlefield. Balloons are a key asset

By By Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan, CNN
 3 days ago

In China's eyes, the newest superpower battlefield sits between 12 and 60 miles above the Earth's surface in a thin-aired layer of the atmosphere it calls "near space."

PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
