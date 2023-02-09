Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At 32 years old, Nikola Vucevic has spent most of his adult life in the NBA. Playing for the Magic, 76ers and now the Bulls, he has seen just about every defensive assignment in the league. The dual 7-footers that the Cavs have in their frontcourt is not something he’s seen very often.
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
The Utah Jazz are expected to buy Russell Westbrook out of his contract after the team acquired him in a three-team trade. And already, one team emerged Friday as a frontrunner for the former NBA MVP. The Chicago Bulls reportedly have emerged as the frontrunner for Westbrook. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details on Friday Read more... The post New, major Russell Westbrook update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- These Cavs are used to flying under the radar. But that might not be sustainable for much longer. Whether it’s their youth, or their lack of playoff experience -- save Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love -- Cleveland can’t seem to garner the proper attention for what they are displaying on the basketball court.
The Sunday Pro Bowl might have been the only football on the menu, but the NBA delivered drama as the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving, who had requested a new home from the organization just days before. He is now on his way to the Dallas Mavericks, where he’ll join forces with Luca Doncic.
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell Westbrook’s wife had time. Nina Westbrook blasted all the critics for branding the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard as a “locker room vampire” – a rant Kyle Kuzma agreed with. Kuzma called it “weirdo activity” for talking heads to hurl all that vitriol at...
Famed NBA Analyst Chris Broussard explained what would happen if Kevin Durant could not lead the star-studded Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly has an interest in joining the NBA, according to a report by The Athletic. Haslam and his Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns and the Columbus Crew of the MSL, are apparently negotiating to buy the share of the Milwaukee Bucks owned by current co-owner Marc Lasry, who purchased the team in 2014 along with Wesley Edens for $550 million.
NEW ORLEANS -- Caris LeVert had his cell phone nearby as the clock ticked toward 3 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon. Even with fate out of his hands, LeVert kept glancing down, waiting anxiously for the deadline buzzer to sound and wondering if that phone was going to ring.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several sources have reported Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are talking about buying 25% of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what I’m hearing from some of my sources:. 1. The Haslams own Haslam Sports Group, which already owns 100% of the Browns....
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Super Bowl 57 in Arizona kicks off this evening, and unfortunately for Browns fans, it’s another year without their team playing in the big game. But as you look across both sidelines on Sunday evening, you’ll see Cleveland and Northeast Ohio making a substantial imprint on the game -- for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NEW ORLEANS -- In the early hours of Thursday morning, around 3:30 a.m., Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff got startled awake. He groggily rolled over and tapped his phone to see what time it was. Then he saw the shocking alert. Kevin Durant had been traded.
