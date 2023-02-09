ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

ClutchPoints

Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
PORTLAND, OR
The Comeback

New, major Russell Westbrook update

The Utah Jazz are expected to buy Russell Westbrook out of his contract after the team acquired him in a three-team trade. And already, one team emerged Friday as a frontrunner for the former NBA MVP. The Chicago Bulls reportedly have emerged as the frontrunner for Westbrook. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details on Friday Read more... The post New, major Russell Westbrook update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam negotiating to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks, according to report

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly has an interest in joining the NBA, according to a report by The Athletic. Haslam and his Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns and the Columbus Crew of the MSL, are apparently negotiating to buy the share of the Milwaukee Bucks owned by current co-owner Marc Lasry, who purchased the team in 2014 along with Wesley Edens for $550 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

With the Kelce brothers and more, Cleveland will have a major impact on Super Bowl 57

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Super Bowl 57 in Arizona kicks off this evening, and unfortunately for Browns fans, it’s another year without their team playing in the big game. But as you look across both sidelines on Sunday evening, you’ll see Cleveland and Northeast Ohio making a substantial imprint on the game -- for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers

New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

