ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Boys Soccer: McKeel bounces back; Lakeland Christian beats Faith

By Ray Beasock
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

LAKELAND — The McKeel boys soccer team had a week to put a frustrating district championship loss behind them.

The Wildcats took out those frustrations on Wednesday night.

Calvin Steele scored twice and McKeel goalkeeper Nate Miller came up with several key saves in a 3-0 victory over Lemon Bay in a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal at Lane Construction Field.

McKeel, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 seed LaBelle, which won 4-0 over Gateway in its quarterfinal. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday in Lakeland.

In last week’s 1-0 loss to Tampa King, McKeel (11-4) found very little room to send shots on goal despite winning the time of possession.

That wasn’t the case against Lemon Bay (6-8-5).

The Wildcats peppered Manta Rays goalkeeper Vitalis Zidanavicius with multiple shots early.

“We talked about getting more shots off,” McKeel head coach Tanner Adams said. “When we were playing King, there were a lot of times we could find our midfielders with a lot of space, but we were trying to make the perfect pass. Tonight we had four or five shots in the first 10 minutes.”

Not long after Alejandro Araque sent a hard shot off the crossbar eight minutes into the game, Adam Kheder’s stiff spinning shot went off Zidanavicius’s hands and into the net for a 1-0 McKeel lead.

The score remained that way until halftime with Miller making a point-blank save on a shot over his head that he was able to just get his hand on and lift over the crossbar.

The Wildcats didn’t wait long to make it 2-0 with four minutes gone in the second half as Steele took a perfect cross from Zane Chisholm and headed it past a helpless Zidanavicius.

Steele struck again with 11 minutes left off a great effort from Tristan Hendry, who won a ball at midfield, dribbled down the right side and found Araque for another cross to Steele and a 3-0 lead.

McKeel will be without Steele against LaBelle as he will be at a camp to help him pursue a college scholarship.

Adams will see if he can work out something with the LaBelle coach for a possible Friday game at a different venue in Lakeland in order for Steele to play, but that possibility has a thin chance of happening.

“I highly doubt it will work,” said Adams, referencing the McKeel girls' scheduled home regional semifinal on Friday. “I don’t know how to answer (playing without Steele). I’ve had different scenarios in my head since I found out about it. I’ve been playing around with different ideas and formations. I’ll have a better idea on that tomorrow.”

2A-2: Lakeland Christian 2, Faith Christian 0

Hale Ottman and Trip McLaughlin each scored to lead the Vikings over Faith Christian. With the victory, Lakeland Christian advanced to the region semifinals and will play host to Legacy Charter at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

6A-2: Viera 5, Bartow 1

Viera jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Bartow.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Boys Soccer: McKeel bounces back; Lakeland Christian beats Faith

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Lakeland, February 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Legacy Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on February 11, 2023, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Winter Haven girls smother Tampa Sickles

WINTER HAVEN – Winter Haven girls basketball teams have been described many different ways through the years, but one thing is always consistent: their defense is smothering. Winter Haven broke out its renowned full-court press from the opening tip-off and never backed off through the entire first ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Windy Sunday with a few sprinkles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving across the state this evening. A few showers will linger through Sunday morning. It will be much cooler Sunday afternoon. Even though the storms will be gone, it will be very windy all-day Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon and […]
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Greeson Will Defend Her Title At Florida Strawberry Festival

From eating contests to art shows, there are plenty of ways to get involved at the Florida Strawberry Festival. When Lakeland resident Cortney Greeson saw a brochure about the Strawberry Spaghetti Eating Contest at the Florida Strawberry Festival five years ago, she decided to enter the competition. The registered nurse and fitness enthusiast doesn’t eat pasta, so why was the idea of being the first to finish a half pound bowl of spaghetti topped not with a meatball but a strawberry, using a large wooden spoon, appealing?
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL
espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough school district names merit award winners

TAMPA — Some 17 Hillsborough County public schools have received National Merit Awards, placing Hillsborough Schools in sixth place in the nation. These awards are given to schools demonstrating a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff, and parent and community involvement. This year’s winners include:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy