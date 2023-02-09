Tapestry Inc.’s strategy to attract a younger consumer paid off in the second quarter, allowing the company to exceed Wall Street expectations for the period and buck the sluggish trend of other fashion brands. On Thursday, the New York-based parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income of $330 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.36. This compared to net income of $318 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.15 in the prior-year period. Net sales for the period ended Dec. 31 were $2.03 billion, down 5 percent from the $2.14 billion posted in the prior year due...

3 DAYS AGO