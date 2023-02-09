Read full article on original website
Related
Deliveroo cuts 350 jobs, mostly in UK, after fall in online orders
Deliveroo is to cut 350 roles amid a fall in online orders as cash-strapped consumers rein in spending. The boss of the online delivery firm, which weathered a disastrous £7.6bn float on the London Stock Exchange two years ago that was nicknamed “flopperoo”, admitted that the downsize comes after being caught up in a hiring spree in a fight for growth and market share against competitors.
European telecoms' advertising venture against Big Tech wins EU antitrust nod
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Orange (ORAN.PA), Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Vodafone (VOD.L) on Friday secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for their advertising joint venture to take on Big Tech.
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Younger Consumer Helps Tapestry Exceed Plan in Second Quarter
Tapestry Inc.’s strategy to attract a younger consumer paid off in the second quarter, allowing the company to exceed Wall Street expectations for the period and buck the sluggish trend of other fashion brands. On Thursday, the New York-based parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income of $330 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.36. This compared to net income of $318 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.15 in the prior-year period. Net sales for the period ended Dec. 31 were $2.03 billion, down 5 percent from the $2.14 billion posted in the prior year due...
TechCrunch
After a record 2022, 8 investors explain why it’s ‘still just Day 1’ for Africa’s startup ecosystem
For the first time, the sector attracted over 1,100 unique investors in 2022, which in turn resulted in a record fundraising haul of $6.5 billion, according to data from Partech. In fact, even some of the excesses of 2021 were eclipsed when the number of investments on the continent rose...
Roche buys back shares as family group reduces voting stake in drugmaker
ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has bought 540,000 of its own shares, the company said on Friday, as a member of its controlling family group scaled back their investment in voting shares at the pharmaceuticals maker.
Factbox-Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.
Comments / 0