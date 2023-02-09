ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Deliveroo cuts 350 jobs, mostly in UK, after fall in online orders

Deliveroo is to cut 350 roles amid a fall in online orders as cash-strapped consumers rein in spending. The boss of the online delivery firm, which weathered a disastrous £7.6bn float on the London Stock Exchange two years ago that was nicknamed “flopperoo”, admitted that the downsize comes after being caught up in a hiring spree in a fight for growth and market share against competitors.
US News and World Report

Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
WWD

Younger Consumer Helps Tapestry Exceed Plan in Second Quarter

Tapestry Inc.’s strategy to attract a younger consumer paid off in the second quarter, allowing the company to exceed Wall Street expectations for the period and buck the sluggish trend of other fashion brands. On Thursday, the New York-based parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income of $330 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.36. This compared to net income of $318 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.15 in the prior-year period. Net sales for the period ended Dec. 31 were $2.03 billion, down 5 percent from the $2.14 billion posted in the prior year due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy