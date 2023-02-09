ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Williams scores 26, Memphis takes down Temple 86-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday. Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
Johnson lifts Portland State past Northern Arizona 88-87

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State threw a desperation, floor-length pass and Isaiah Johnson, falling backward and off balance, caught and released the game-winning shot as time expired and Portland State escaped with an 88-87 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead, 87-86...
Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...
Montgomery scores 20 as Holy Cross takes down American 74-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
