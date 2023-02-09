WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO