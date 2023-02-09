China wants to dominate the 'near space' battlefield. Balloons are a key asset

Read full article on original website
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons
The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Supporters of a controversial climate solution say it could be key. Critics believe it is the path to catastrophe
When US startup Make Sunsets released two weather balloons into the skies above Mexico's Baja California peninsula last year, it kicked up a fierce debate about one of the world's most controversial climate solutions. The plan was for the balloons, filled with helium and a small amount of sulfur dioxide,...
US shoots down another aerial object over Lake Huron
The military has shot down another aerial object on Sunday, marking the third day in a row the U.S. has taken down an unidentified aircraft over North American airspace, several news outlets and lawmakers said on Sunday. Two U.S. officials and a congressional sourced briefed on the matter told NBC News that the U.S. military…
House Intelligence chair says he prefers 'trigger-happy' approach with unidentified objects
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said Sunday he prefers how the US shot down unidentified objects over North American airspace in recent days to allowing them to traverse the country. A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in...
Start your week smart: Unidentified objects, Earthquake, Iran, Cyclone, Ukraine
It's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's shaping up to be a day of firsts: the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, and the first pregame flyover to be performed by an all-women crew. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
OTTAWA (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. Shortly before Trueau's tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command...
US military shoots down high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday
The US military shot down another high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22, and last weekend, a Chinese...
Fact check: Egg shortage not linked to COVID-19 immunity; LAX didn't add urinals to women's restrooms; and more
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
