China wants to dominate the 'near space' battlefield. Balloons are a key asset

By Simone McCarthy, Nectar Gan, Wayne Chang, CNN
 3 days ago
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons

The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
US shoots down another aerial object over Lake Huron

The military has shot down another aerial object on Sunday, marking the third day in a row the U.S. has taken down an unidentified aircraft over North American airspace, several news outlets and lawmakers said on Sunday. Two U.S. officials and a congressional sourced briefed on the matter told NBC News that the U.S. military…
Start your week smart: Unidentified objects, Earthquake, Iran, Cyclone, Ukraine

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's shaping up to be a day of firsts: the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, and the first pregame flyover to be performed by an all-women crew. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada

OTTAWA (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. Shortly before Trueau's tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command...
