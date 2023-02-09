Read full article on original website
Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV 82-71 Saturday for its third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried...
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes
Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police. Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found...
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill
A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
