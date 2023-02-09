ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burden’s 19 help Kennesaw State top Jacksonville State 74-71

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Jacksonville State 74-71 on Saturday night for the Owls’ first 20-win season in Division I play. Burden added six assists and three steals for the Owls (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 14...
Wake Forest takes on Georgia Tech following Appleby’s 35-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Tyree Appleby scored 35 points in Wake Forest’s 92-85 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Federal jury convicts Va. man for $1M prescription drug fraud

A man from Portsmouth, Virginia, was convicted Thursday for his role in a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, according to federal prosecutors. The Department of Justice said that 33-year-old Ronald A. Beasley II was convicted for conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
