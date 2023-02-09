Read full article on original website
Williams scores 26, Memphis takes down Temple 86-77
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday. Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games....
Johnson lifts Portland State past Northern Arizona 88-87
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State threw a desperation, floor-length pass and Isaiah Johnson, falling backward and off balance, caught and released the game-winning shot as time expired and Portland State escaped with an 88-87 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead, 87-86...
Johnson scores 34, No. 15 Saint Mary’s beats Portland 81-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as No. 15 Saint Mary’s handled Portland 81-64 on the road Saturday. Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference) and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists.
Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...
Sports on TV for Monday, February 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) BTN — Indiana at Ohio St. ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Harvard vs. Northeastern, Championship, Boston. NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. NBATV — Denver at Miami. SOCCER (MEN’S) 3...
