ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO