Emmitsburg, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOP

Miller scores 18 as No. 8 Maryland pounds Northwestern 79-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54 on Thursday night. Brir McDaniel added 14 points and the Terrapins (20-5, 12-3 Big Ten) followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance.
EVANSTON, IL
fox5dc.com

Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating

LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
THURMONT, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

How Baltimore Banner staff found the city's best chicken tenders

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, conducted an in-house scientific study to determine where to find the city's best chicken tenders.The Banner conducted a blind taste test using volunteers from its newsroom staff.They sampled different types of chicken tenders purchased from Popeye's, Raising Cane's, and Royal Farms.The tenders were ranked on crispiness, juiciness and overall appeal.Raising Cane's was the overall winner.Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Must-Try Baltimore Burger Spots in Baltimore

- Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger or an exotic spin on your favorite American dish, Baltimore has plenty of options to satisfy your appetite. Among them is The Urban Burger Bar, where their no-frills burgers are cooked long enough to give it that extra char flavor. They also serve a Bacon Cheeseburger that’s the perfect combination of smoky beef and crisp bacon.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
DUNDALK, MD
Daily Voice

DMV Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone.Including three pizzerias in the DMV.The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume an…
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group Expands to DC With Upscale Seafood Tavern

Parlour Victoria, an American seafood tavern housed in a Victorian Era row home, opens on Wednesday, February 15. The two-story restaurant and bar in DC’s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood will serve lunch and dinner (weekend brunch is coming in March). Upstairs, a whiskey bar offers over 100 brown spirits and nightly live acoustic music.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
BALTIMORE, MD

