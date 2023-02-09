Read full article on original website
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
Top point guards clash as Penn State visits Maryland
Who is the best point guard in the Big Ten? Evidence will be provided Saturday when Jahmir Young and Maryland
WTOP
Miller scores 18 as No. 8 Maryland pounds Northwestern 79-54
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54 on Thursday night. Brir McDaniel added 14 points and the Terrapins (20-5, 12-3 Big Ten) followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance.
fox5dc.com
Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating
LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Wbaltv.com
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Local Eats: New restaurants give Marylanders more dining options
As Maryland continues its rebound from COVID-19 several new restaurants have recently opened up for business.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
How Baltimore Banner staff found the city's best chicken tenders
BALTIMORE -- WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, conducted an in-house scientific study to determine where to find the city's best chicken tenders.The Banner conducted a blind taste test using volunteers from its newsroom staff.They sampled different types of chicken tenders purchased from Popeye's, Raising Cane's, and Royal Farms.The tenders were ranked on crispiness, juiciness and overall appeal.Raising Cane's was the overall winner.Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Food Run Leads To $750K Maryland Lottery Prize For 'Buzzsaw'
A hungry Howard County man got lucky after a Maryland Lottery ticket caught his eye while grabbing some dinner, officials announce.The Elkridge man, going by the nickname "Buzzsaw", had a craving for his local convenience store's chicken box when a "Multi-Match" ticket sparked his interest, accordi…
PhillyBite
Must-Try Baltimore Burger Spots in Baltimore
- Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger or an exotic spin on your favorite American dish, Baltimore has plenty of options to satisfy your appetite. Among them is The Urban Burger Bar, where their no-frills burgers are cooked long enough to give it that extra char flavor. They also serve a Bacon Cheeseburger that’s the perfect combination of smoky beef and crisp bacon.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
DMV Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone.Including three pizzerias in the DMV.The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume an…
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Washingtonian.com
Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group Expands to DC With Upscale Seafood Tavern
Parlour Victoria, an American seafood tavern housed in a Victorian Era row home, opens on Wednesday, February 15. The two-story restaurant and bar in DC’s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood will serve lunch and dinner (weekend brunch is coming in March). Upstairs, a whiskey bar offers over 100 brown spirits and nightly live acoustic music.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
