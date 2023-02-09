Read full article on original website
WTOP
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games....
WTOP
Johnson lifts Portland State past Northern Arizona 88-87
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State threw a desperation, floor-length pass and Isaiah Johnson, falling backward and off balance, caught and released the game-winning shot as time expired and Portland State escaped with an 88-87 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead, 87-86...
WTOP
Jackson-Davis scores 28, No. 18 Indiana beats Michigan 62-61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday. “I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been...
WTOP
Montgomery scores 20 as Holy Cross takes down American 74-66
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
WTOP
Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup. Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall...
WTOP
Capitals open second half with road win over first-place Bruins
Caps open second half with road win over first-place Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Playing their first game in 10 days, the Capitals took an early lead over the Boston Bruins on Saturday and never relinquished it on their way to a 2-1 victory over the NHL’s top team.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, February 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) BTN — Indiana at Ohio St. ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Harvard vs. Northeastern, Championship, Boston. NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. NBATV — Denver at Miami. SOCCER (MEN’S) 3...
