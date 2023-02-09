Keeping count: During his final day of testimony on Thursday, FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel laid out how ex-Ohio house Speaker Larry Householder and others personally profited from what the federal government says was a corrupt scheme to pass House Bill 6, the 2019 nuclear bailout law. Per Andrew Tobias and Jake Zuckerman, prosecutors said Householder got about $515,000, using money from a political nonprofit almost entirely funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to pay credit card bills, fix up a vacation home in Florida and settle a lawsuit over a bad business investment. But Juan Cespedes, a pro-HB6 lobbyist who’s pleaded guilty in the probe, described the true value he got from the bill’s passage: “I got a front of the line pass to team SLH [Speaker Larry Householder]” he said in a January 2020 text message that was shared with jurors.

