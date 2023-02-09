Read full article on original website
Feds detail how Householder used political money to pay bills, fix house: Capitol Letter
Keeping count: During his final day of testimony on Thursday, FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel laid out how ex-Ohio house Speaker Larry Householder and others personally profited from what the federal government says was a corrupt scheme to pass House Bill 6, the 2019 nuclear bailout law. Per Andrew Tobias and Jake Zuckerman, prosecutors said Householder got about $515,000, using money from a political nonprofit almost entirely funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to pay credit card bills, fix up a vacation home in Florida and settle a lawsuit over a bad business investment. But Juan Cespedes, a pro-HB6 lobbyist who’s pleaded guilty in the probe, described the true value he got from the bill’s passage: “I got a front of the line pass to team SLH [Speaker Larry Householder]” he said in a January 2020 text message that was shared with jurors.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
Why are our elected leaders so blind to the scourge of gun deaths? Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- On the most perilous issue of our time, the one that threatens our ability to function as a normal society, our government’s surrender has been unconditional. Daily gun deaths have turned the United States into a killing field, a country far more dangerous than many of the planet’s more civilized places. Elected officials who live in mortal fear of the gun lobby and its followers have made a conscious decision to tolerate the slaughter of children and the mass shootings that have become an almost everyday presence in our daily lives.
Slow response to shoot down Chinese spy balloon a matter of timing, schedule
It’s shameful that some commentators have used the Chinese balloon incident to portray President Biden as hesitant in decision making. One congressman from Montana, “The Big Sky Country,” which is the third least densely populated state in the U.S., said that the balloon could have been shot down when it first crossed the Canadian border with the only danger to life or property being the possible loss of a cow, a prairie dog, or an antelope.
