With horror stories of absolute meltdowns in checked bag areas across the country, it’s no wonder travelers are jittery over sending their precious luggage off onto that bag belt to nowhere. Will it make it on the plane? Will it be lost in a sea of Samsonites somewhere far, far away? Will it be adrift in suburban purgatory? Seasoned jetsetters know rule number one: keep your bag with you at all times. But with airlines making sure every seat is occupied, unless you’re boarding with the first few groups, there’s a possibility your carry-on-approved rollerboard/rollaboard (yes, they’re both right) will get gate checked. And now you get to worry about your bag with all of the other jamokes.

2 DAYS AGO