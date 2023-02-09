Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma
Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
calfkicker.com
(Video) Joe Rogan throws headphones in disappointment after Makhachev declared winner of UFC 284
Joe Rogan does not agree with the unanimous decision victory awarded to Islam Makhachev against Alexander Volkanovski. Similar to Rogan, the mixed martial arts world appears to be divided on who won UFC 284’s main event. Makhachev won the bout 48–47 according to two judges. However, judge Derek Cleary...
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes It’s Time For Her To Start Having Rivalries With Top Stars
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the AEW’s women’s division. Ever since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her raw strength and athleticism. In fact, she boasts the longest active win streak on the roster and is the only wrestler to win 50 straight matches.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week
Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
PWMania
Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick
Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There Was 'A Price To Pay' For Being Ric Flair's Friend
Ric Flair's departure from WCW to WWF in 1991 caused a seismic shift in the wrestling world. And while you might think Flair would have tipped off his closest confidants that he was making the jump, his former Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson said Flair kept him in the dark.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
WWE SmackDown live results: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Will Jey Uso show up for his scheduled title defense?
ringsidenews.com
AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
msn.com
‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
PWMania
Backstage News on Why WWE Gave Up on Baron Corbin’s Latest Push
JBL and Baron Corbin have been split up, as PWMania.com previously reported, and the latest attempt to push Corbin has ended. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed the split, and Meltzer confirmed that it was not planned. “They gave up on it,” Meltzer...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’
Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023
Kyle Busch made a big announcement on Friday ahead of the start of the NASCAR season. Busch will be returning to the Xfinity Series for five races in 2023 after taking last year off. He made the announcement through a produced video that invoked the unretirements of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. Did u miss... The post Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released
When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
