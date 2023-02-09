Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage News on Why WWE Gave Up on Baron Corbin’s Latest Push
JBL and Baron Corbin have been split up, as PWMania.com previously reported, and the latest attempt to push Corbin has ended. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed the split, and Meltzer confirmed that it was not planned. “They gave up on it,” Meltzer...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division have been revealed by a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. According to WWE’s internal list, the top five female...
PWMania
Kurt Angle on Offers From UFC, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, Dana White
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims that we were close to learning whether his success in combat sports would have continued in the MMA world. Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 before entering pro wrestling and becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote his role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event on Friday, and you can find more information on the gig, as well as Angle’s comments on a possible future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA, by clicking here.
PWMania
Current Favorite for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39
At WWE WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley. Betonline.ag lists Ripley as a -500 betting favorite and Flair as a +300 underdog to win the championship in the upcoming match. Ripley earned her championship match by winning the 30-Woman Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
PWMania
Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick
Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
PWMania
PCO on What Made Him Re-Sign with Impact, Teases Major Creative Plans In Impact, and More
With PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin or Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards or Heath, the upcoming Impact No Surrender event will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. On this week’s Impact, PCO defeated Shera to qualify for No Surrender.
PWMania
Two WWE RAW Stars Being Pushed as “All-Time Greats”
Two of WWE’s veteran stars are currently being positioned as “all-time greats”. It wasn’t by chance that the commentators on Raw this past Monday night referred to Bayley and Becky Lynch as two of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. This is obviously coming from Paul Levesque...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (2/6/2023) – Amway Center in Orlando, FL – 9,926 sold. AEW Dynamite (2/8/2023) – El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX – 4,217 sold. WWE SmackDown (2/10/2023) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT – 6,449 sold.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Top WWE Star Could Return in Time for WrestleMania 39
Randy Orton may soon return to ring action, despite reports that his status is uncertain. Orton underwent a lower back fusion procedure in November. Those in WWE have expressed concern about his career. It was reported that Orton’s condition had not changed as recently as this past week. Last...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Offers His Predictions for Two Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Kamille Reveals WWE Dream Match Opponent, Reflects On Training With Women’s Legend
Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches...
PWMania
Backstage News from WWE RAW’s Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes Segment, Roman Reigns
The in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Monday’s WWE RAW, in which the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed, was the hot topic this week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman was not originally scheduled to appear on RAW, but he...
PWMania
AEW Star Currently Dealing With an Injury
Eddie Kingston is out of action due to an injury that prevented him from facing Artemis Spencer on Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling show. Due to an undisclosed injury, DEFY Wrestling reported that Kingston would miss their event. Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage this week, so it is...
PWMania
Jay White Loses a “Loser Leaves Japan” Match Amid Interest From AEW and WWE
As “Switchblade” Jay White lost to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning, his professional wrestling career just got more interesting. After a chokeslam, White was pinned. This appears to be his final booking with the promotion in Japan, but he will work AEW’s...
PWMania
Matt Taven Discusses How Two ROH Stars Leaving Left a Big Hole in the Locker Room
AEW wrestler Matt Taven discussed his time on the ROH roster in the 2010s on a recent episode of The Undisputed Podcast w/ Bobby Fish. He noted that the departures of Roderick Strong and Kevin Steen left a “big hole” in the company’s locker room. Here’s what he had to say about it:
PWMania
Jim Ross on Konnan Not Fitting in WWE, the Company Not Being Interested in Shane Douglas, More
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Radicalz joining WWE in 2000. JR discussed WWE’s lack of interest in Shane Douglas, as well as whether Billy Kidman could have jumped ship and found success in WWE. Here are the highlights:
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE TV on SmackDown, Set for Tag Team Match Next Week
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE SmackDown. Friday night’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to storylines, as had been rumored earlier in the day. She hadn’t appeared on WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in late December. Natalya appeared in the ring during...
PWMania
Sami Zayn Open to Using ‘Worlds Apart’ Theme Song at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 as a One-Off
Sami Zayn has been a part of The Bloodline, one of the best WWE storylines in recent memory. The Bloodline accepted Zayn as an honorary member, but the relationship only lasted until the Royal Rumble. When Zayn objected to hitting Kevin Owens with a steel chair and hitting Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair, he was kicked out from the group.
