Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Best yoga mat bag
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a passionate yogi, you spend a lot of time in the studio — and you also spend a lot of time toting your mat to class. Yoga mat bags take the stress out of carrying a bulky mat that can easily unravel. Just roll up your mat, tuck it inside your bag and head to class.
KGET 17
Best glucometer
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Millions of Americans live with diabetes and rely on a glucometer to measure their blood glucose levels. Glucometers take a blood sample to an enzyme electrode and mix it with a glucose oxidase enzyme. Then an electrical current measures the level of resistance and provides a reading. This helps people with diabetes know if their levels are too high or low, which would require insulin or ingesting sugar, respectively.
KGET 17
How to choose the best massage gun for your needs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love getting a massage but don’t love the cost of regularly visiting a professional, purchasing a massage gun is the next best thing. It takes the effort out of working your deep tissue or knotted areas, bringing you instant relief. The area of the body and frequency of discomfort can factor into the type of massage gun you need. Ultimately, you’ll want to find one that’s convenient and feels good to use on your target areas.
KGET 17
Single on Valentine’s Day? Here are 13 gifts to buy yourself
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Navigating Valentine’s Day when you’re not in a relationship can be tricky. But there’s no rule that says you can’t be your own valentine and treat yourself to some goodies to help you get through a day dedicated to romance.
Comments / 0