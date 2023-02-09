Biden Visits Tampa to talk Social Security, Medicare, Healthcare

TAMPA -- President Biden's visiting Tampa today to continue discussing healthcare, Social Security and Medicare, extending his discussion from Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Biden drew boos from Republicans Tuesday evening, by claiming they want to use the debt ceiling as a weapon against entitlements.

He'll speak at the University of Tampa, his only stop during an early afternoon visit that's part of a campaign to amplify his State of the Union messages.

Florida Republicans have already filed this response to the Biden visit:

“If anyone needed a reminder as to why counties like Hillsborough and Pinellas flipped for Governor DeSantis, they have one today with Biden’s visit to Tampa. Biden and Democrats consistently put special interests over educators and students, inflationary spending over the best interest of American families, and open borders over American security.”

Photo: Getty Images