ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people spent their Saturday afternoon at Buffalo RiverWorks, which hosted Totally Sweet Buffalo's annual Winter Fest. The free event featured roughly 75 vendors, ice skating, food and drinks, and other entertainment. This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Daytime Buffalo show to launch Feb. 20 with host Chelsea Lovell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV/WNLO – TV announced Friday that it will launch a new hour-long lifestyle show. Daytime Buffalo, hosted by Chelsea Lovell, will feature a variety of content designed to inform, educate, and engage viewers with expert insights, product and service recommendations, and real-life tips that fit their interests. The show will shine […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
Hot 99.1

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Running Aceti's: A labor of love

Sam and Kim Aceti have left the building, as of Jan. 2, but their business and the community haven’t left their hearts. Despite selling Aceti’s Wine & Spirits to two young entrepreneurs, they are still there for advice, as the wind beneath the wings of their business successors – Andrew Graziano and Peter Johnson – and they are still there for the community.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Upstate NY finds a forever home with owner who is ‘completely in love’

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is. This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Super 7: Frontier's Madison Ciminelli

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When over a dozen people try out for a high school bowling team, it's a sign that the program is trending in the right direction. "Western New York bowling is one of the hot spots in America," Matthew Ciminelli said. The Ciminelli family knows all...
HAMBURG, NY
CNY News

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York

They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy