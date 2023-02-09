ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lohud | The Journal News

NY needs to invest in its child welfare system to make us all safer | Opinion

By Brian Parchesky
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTFrI_0khTgqof00

Last month, in her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed her support for New York’s children and our systems to help ensure that are well cared for. Unfortunately, in her budget address this week she did not prioritize helping children in the child welfare system.

While a lot of New York’s political rhetoric has been focused on fixing our criminal justice system and making our communities more secure, no one seems willing to commit to investing in the people and programs which can help make our children safer, provide them with a pathway to success and, as a result, keep our communities safer.

Last year, Berkshire Farm Center served nearly 8,500 children in 55 New York counties. Of those 8,500 children, 100% of them came to us with a history of trauma exposure and/or family crisis. By providing opportunities for growth and change with New York children and families, we are not only empowering them to reach their full potential but also working to reduce crime and create safer communities. However, unless Hochul and the legislature invests in those providing those programs, we will have one hand tied behind our backs as we work to implement proven programs to get our children back on better paths.

Simply mentioning concern for children’s mental health is not enough. New York State needs to prioritize providing care for those children and families in the child welfare system before it is too late. We need support to increase staffing for those providing care in group homes, foster care and residential treatment center. There is a wave of bad consequences which is about to come crashing down on all of us. Program providers — like group homes — can’t pay staff enough to keep them working in these jobs. The vast majority of those working these often emotionally difficult jobs do so because they care about the children and families they are helping and understand that they are making a difference. However, some staff feel pushed to their own economic breaking point and forgo positions helping our kids for less rewarding but higher paying jobs. With less staff, we can serve fewer children and families and, for our staff who stay in these positions, it is becoming increasingly likely that they get burned out and also leave for other professions which means we can serve even fewer children.

Who suffers when we can’t help New York’s children and families? The answer is simple: all New Yorkers. Across the state, counties have limited capacity to care for these youths who need care, counseling and comfort. County offices regularly call Berkshire Farm Center and are pleading with us to help, and too often we are not able to because we simply don’t have the resources.

We know that these programs make a difference for children, families and communities. Now, we need to invest in them. For too long, we have ignored those who work with youth in crisis. These programs have been underfunded for years but now between the pandemic and inflation we are even further behind.

Hochul and the Legislature can no longer push this problem off for another year. In the current New York State budget, child welfare workers are slated to receive a paltry 2.5% increase in their pay. In times of inflation well above 6%, this amounts to a pay decrease for staff who perform a critical role in our state’s social fabric. We need to do better.

Our staff needs an 8.5% cost of living adjustment as a starting point to get back on-track. Don’t just look at it as an investment in our people. Look at it as a commitment to New York’s families and communities that we’re going to do what is necessary to provide support.

That will make a difference to all of us in the long run.

Brian Parchesky is the president and CEO of Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth, a non-profit organization focused on healing and strengthening children in a family setting by providing programs and services in 55 of New York’s 62 counties.

Comments / 18

Johnny tyler
3d ago

nys would rather spend 600 million on a Buffalo bills stadium than help the kids.. nys put kids on lockdown and forced them to wear mask...nys doesn't care about the kids..

Reply
9
Jrock12
3d ago

The Welfare system needs to be revised to not make it permanent for free loaders not to live on it for generations without getting legal employment… it should be for a short period of time when someone is in need.. not having inbreed children and lazy deadbeats.. not that real people do not some assistance in times of need.. but many use it as a way of not having to work.. many work under the table.. and much of the money don’t go for the direct care of children. Many of the parents use it as a way to support their vices.. they should not be given direct money it should be a month to month assistance and in a way of vouchers…

Reply(2)
9
waketfup
3d ago

How about people stop having kids they can’t afford to have just saying other people shouldn’t have to pay for kids that aren’t there’s I’m ok with helping people that need it but it shouldn’t be a life style come on couldn’t afford the first kid so let’s pop out 4 more so they give more money to them the system is a joke and god forbid one of the people that pay for this need help they get the big FU !!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
PSki17

New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.
Mid-Hudson News Network

New rules for notaries public

ALBANY- A new state law has taken affect that places new requirements on notaries public. The law requires that notaries maintain a record of every instance in which they provide services. Section 182.9 of the Notary Public License Law states that notaries public must make a record at the time...
Q 105.7

It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors

The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
spectrumlocalnews.com

‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry

A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
WINDSOR, NY
proclaimerscv.com

NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raising awareness about 211 hotline for New Yorkers in need

When many people are facing crisis, they don't always know where to turn, which is why the United Way, and its community partners, are working to rasie awareness about 211. The number serves as a lifeline for the community all across New York State. February 11 marks 211 Day. To...
Lite 98.7

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY
beckerspayer.com

New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation

New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Oswego County Today

Small Businesses Getting The Short End Of The Stick Is Nothing New In New York

ALBANY – The state budget process is a complex undertaking with an enormous impact on New York’s residents and businesses. At its core, though, the document has one simple aim, improve the quality of life for those living in the state. One way to accomplish this is by using the budget to shape economic policies that benefit important segments of the economy like the small-business community. In its current state, the Executive Budget proposal falls short in several key areas with respect to the state’s job-creating business owners.
NEW YORK STATE
Abdul Ghani

New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

UFT-tied Democrats want to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter expansion budget push

ALBANY — Democratic state lawmakers, many of whom rely on support from the anti-charter school teachers’ unions, on Wednesday lashed into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to allow more of the privately-run but publicly funded schools in New York City. “This is another way of dismantling our public school system even though charter schools are considered public schools. This is a direct dismantling, and this will create more disparities and more segregation,” Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermlyn said at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. “This is bad. I think this is very alarming. very alarming,” she insisted. The governor is proposing to create more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

In the Adirondacks, a pre-Civil War fight for voting rights

ALBANY — The “Receipt Book, Land Grants From Gerrit Smith” in the New York State Archives is more than a 122-page volume listing names, acres and locations. It contains the factual proof for a plan to give about 3,000 Black men the wealth required to have the right to vote in New York in 1846.
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy