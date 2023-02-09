ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Three Monroe Rotary Club members earn honors

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117c0F_0khTgZ0Q00

The Monroe Rotary Club honored three of its members at a recent meeting.

Patty Thompson, Bill Saul and Dr. Arun Gupta received Paul Harris Awards in recognition of their financial support of the Rotary International Foundation.

The Rotary International Foundation is a worldwide organization that supports local clubs and service projects. Local Rotary Clubs and individual Rotarians contribute financially to the fund each year. The Paul Harris Award recognizes members who have made financial contributions. The award is named for Paul Harris, Rotary founder.

A Paul Harris Award is given to Rotarians who donate at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Awards for each additional $1,000 in donations also are awarded.

Thompson earned the Paul Harris +8 Award, the highest Paul Harris recognition given through Rotary.

“Patty Thompson has been Monroe Rotary's Foundation chair for several years, and she truly amazes me, not only with her Rotary and club knowledge, but also in helping and guiding us with foundation giving,” J. David Bagnall, Monroe Rotary president, said.

Thompson joins club past president Don Lieto and Bruce Diven as current members who have achieved Paul Harris +8.

Gupta received the Paul Harris +6 Award.

Saul received the Paul Harris +2 pin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Adrian College stopping some student's meal plans

People who live off South avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church's parking lot. Fight over proposed wind farm reaches Ohio Supreme Court. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Researchers at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory...
ADRIAN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Trenton's Riverside Hospital falls to the wrecking ball

When the wrecking ball smashed into the remains of what used to be the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital this week, Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa shouted with delight. “Seeing the pictures of the exterior demolition on Wednesday was one of my proudest and happiest days as mayor here,” Rzeppa said in an email to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been a blighted structure in an otherwise beautiful part of town with so much potential. Our residents have deserved better and we’re happy that that relief is finally coming.”
TRENTON, MI
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'

That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
JACKSON, MI
tourcounsel.com

Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan

Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

New shelter in Detroit provides 56 beds, wraparound services for homeless

(CBS DETROIT) - Imagine bearing the brutal Michigan winter without having a place to call home.It's a reality for thousands in Detroit, but a new development will help get people off the streets.The Neighborhood Service Organization is taking a holistic approach to assisting unsheltered residents. A new facility will not only provide hot meals and warm beds, but people in need will also have access to addiction counseling, in addition to physical and mental health services.The Healthy Housing Center is opening its doors to the sick and shut out.NSO serves more than 12,000 clients per year, helping them transition from shelters to...
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Physician Discusses Cardiovascular Care During Heart Health Month

Kathryn Harmes, MD, MHSA, FAAFP is a board-certified primary care physician for Trinity Health Michigan/IHA Medical Group in Chelsea. With February being Heart Health Month, she spoke with the Sun Times News to discuss signs and symptoms of an unhealthy heart, and ways people can begin to improve their overall heart health.
CHELSEA, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy