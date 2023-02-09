Three Monroe Rotary Club members earn honors

The Monroe Rotary Club honored three of its members at a recent meeting.

Patty Thompson, Bill Saul and Dr. Arun Gupta received Paul Harris Awards in recognition of their financial support of the Rotary International Foundation.

The Rotary International Foundation is a worldwide organization that supports local clubs and service projects. Local Rotary Clubs and individual Rotarians contribute financially to the fund each year. The Paul Harris Award recognizes members who have made financial contributions. The award is named for Paul Harris, Rotary founder.

A Paul Harris Award is given to Rotarians who donate at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Awards for each additional $1,000 in donations also are awarded.

Thompson earned the Paul Harris +8 Award, the highest Paul Harris recognition given through Rotary.

“Patty Thompson has been Monroe Rotary's Foundation chair for several years, and she truly amazes me, not only with her Rotary and club knowledge, but also in helping and guiding us with foundation giving,” J. David Bagnall, Monroe Rotary president, said.

Thompson joins club past president Don Lieto and Bruce Diven as current members who have achieved Paul Harris +8.

Gupta received the Paul Harris +6 Award.

Saul received the Paul Harris +2 pin.