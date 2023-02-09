ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
msn.com

Coinbase CEO Armstrong Decries Rumors of Possible US SEC Ban on Crypto Staking

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s head Brian Armstrong escalated his war of words with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, warning he’d heard rumors the agency wants to ‘get rid of’ crypto staking by retail investors. Most Read from Bloomberg. “I hope that’s not the case...
cryptoslate.com

Ripple CEO praises ‘positive global regulatory developments’ happening outside US

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the number of positive global regulatory developments happening in the crypto industry is “energizing.”. In a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Garlinghouse praised regulators in Dubai, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, and South Korea for providing “leadership” and “clarity” for crypto firms.
forkast.news

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SEC has ‘terrible’ idea to ban crypto staking for U.S. retail customers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a ban on cryptocurrency staking for retail customers in the country, said Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase Global Inc. the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Armstrong didn’t clarify the source of the information, citing “rumors,” but called it a “terrible” idea.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Forecasts 500% Rally for Ethereum Altcoin That’s the ‘Google of Blockchain’

A popular cryptocurrency strategist is expressing bullish sentiment on one Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized search engine altcoin. The anonymous host of the InvestAnswers channel tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph (GRT), is the massively dominant search engine of decentralized networks.
dailyhodl.com

Under-the-Radar Altruistic Altcoin Soars 268% This Week Amid Crypto Platform Rebranding

An under-the-radar altcoin focused on blockchain gifting has ripped 268% this week amid exchanges announcing their support for its token rebranding. Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain project focused on enabling the creation, storage and gifting of on-chain presents like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its newly rebranded native token, GFT, has...
NASDAQ

Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now

It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
investing.com

‘US Exchanges Lose To Foreign Exchanges’: ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood

© Reuters ‘US Exchanges Lose To Foreign Exchanges’: ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood. ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood claimed that the current regulations in US don’t allow them to win against foreign ones. Nic Carter posted that third-paty staking ban is bad for exchanges but good...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers

Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.

