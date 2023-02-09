Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Coinbase CEO Shares Concern Over Rumors of SEC Ban on Crypto Staking for Retail Investors, IOG CEO Responds
On Wednesday (February 8), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his worries about rumors of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considering a ban on crypto staking for retail investors. Armstrong believes that such a ban would have a negative impact on the growth of the crypto industry in the U.S.
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Decries Rumors of Possible US SEC Ban on Crypto Staking
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s head Brian Armstrong escalated his war of words with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, warning he’d heard rumors the agency wants to ‘get rid of’ crypto staking by retail investors. Most Read from Bloomberg. “I hope that’s not the case...
Ripple CEO praises ‘positive global regulatory developments’ happening outside US
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the number of positive global regulatory developments happening in the crypto industry is “energizing.”. In a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Garlinghouse praised regulators in Dubai, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, and South Korea for providing “leadership” and “clarity” for crypto firms.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SEC has ‘terrible’ idea to ban crypto staking for U.S. retail customers
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a ban on cryptocurrency staking for retail customers in the country, said Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase Global Inc. the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Armstrong didn’t clarify the source of the information, citing “rumors,” but called it a “terrible” idea.
