KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
magnoliareporter.com
Dr. Donika Kelly to speak at Dr. Kathleen Mallory Distinguished Lecture Series on SAU’s campus
Award-winning author Dr. Donika Kelly will be this year’s featured speaker at the Dr. Kathleen Mallory Distinguished Lecture Series at Southern Arkansas University. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Wilson Hall Room 216. Kelly received a bachelor’s degree in English at SAU, a master of fine...
magnoliareporter.com
Betty Sue Johnson
Betty Sue Johnson, 74, of Taylor passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. She was born September 8, 1949 in Springhill, LA, and was one of 13 children of the late Jodie Caldwell and Emmaline (Fish) Caldwell. She was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and a beautician at the Holiday Salon in Springhill.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
myarklamiss.com
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
magnoliareporter.com
Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill
Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
magnoliareporter.com
Ted Pritchard Polk
Ted Pritchard Polk, 94, of Magnolia died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Benton. Ted was born July 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC. He worked 35 years as a geologist in the field of oil and gas exploration on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, and the Monterey Oil Company of California. He retired with the Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
magnoliareporter.com
Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield
Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield, 90, of Emerson passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at J.R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born December 16, 193, in the Walkerville community in Columbia County to the late Walter Samuel Broom and Addie May (Dailey) Broom. She was the owner of Quality Personnel Employment Agency in Bossier City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emerson. Glenda taught children’s Sunday School Classes on and off for 54 years with her last year of teaching at the age of 88. She loved to garden, feed her animals, ride 4-wheelers, and anything outdoors.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-UAM basketball games will be at Panther Arena on Monday
Due to unforeseen facility issues, Monday's Great American Conference basketball matchups with Arkansas-Monticello have been moved to Magnolia High School's Panther Arena. The previously-scheduled Student Appreciation Night will be rescheduled for another night, but students are still encouraged to come out and support the Muleriders as both teams are in the midst of an intense conference standings race.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's jobless rate remains at 4.2 percent
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) remained unchanged at 4.2 percent from November 2022 to December 2022, according to a preliminary county by county report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for December Columbia County had a labor force of...
arkadelphian.com
Camden student crowned 2023 Miss HSU
Gabriella Tidwell, a freshman nursing major from Camden, was crowned 2023 Miss Henderson State University Feb. 5. Felicity Frushour, a sophomore pre-medical health sciences major from Texarkana, Texas, was named first runner-up. Kayla Fite, a biology major from Newport, was second runner-up. Individual awards included: Overall Talent: Gabriella Tidwell; Overall...
magnoliareporter.com
Forage Production Meeting February 21 in Lewisville
The Lafayette County Extension Service is hosting a Forage Production Meeting at the Lewisville Agri-Plex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21. Lunch is sponsored by Helena Chemical of Bradley. Topics will address Early Spring Grazing Options; Managing Soil Fertility in Forage & Pastures and Opportunities to Increase...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10. Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36,...
magnoliareporter.com
Savage Storm batters Muleriders in Durant
DURANT, OK – The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team suffered their largest loss of the season in an 88-53 decision in Durant on Thursday night. The loss represents both the lowest scoring game for the Muleriders this season and highest scoring game for the Savage Storm. The victory for SOSU also allowed the team to record their first back-to-back GAC victories of the season and improves the Oklahoma team to 4-12. Southern Arkansas falls to 6-10.
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
magnoliareporter.com
No. 2 Muleriders’ bats roll early in run-rule win
After totaling 13 runs in four games last weekend, No. 2 Southern Arkansas pushed across a dozen runs on 11 hits against Missouri Western to earn a 12-2 run-rule victory and improve to 4-1 on the season on a damp day at the Henderson State Invitational. SAU junior Chris Sutton...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County at 26 active COVID-19 cases
Columbia County had 26 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738. Total Active Cases: 26. Down three since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,607.
