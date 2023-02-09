Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield, 90, of Emerson passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at J.R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born December 16, 193, in the Walkerville community in Columbia County to the late Walter Samuel Broom and Addie May (Dailey) Broom. She was the owner of Quality Personnel Employment Agency in Bossier City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emerson. Glenda taught children’s Sunday School Classes on and off for 54 years with her last year of teaching at the age of 88. She loved to garden, feed her animals, ride 4-wheelers, and anything outdoors.

EMERSON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO