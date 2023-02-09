Read full article on original website
Forage Production Meeting February 21 in Lewisville
The Lafayette County Extension Service is hosting a Forage Production Meeting at the Lewisville Agri-Plex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21. Lunch is sponsored by Helena Chemical of Bradley. Topics will address Early Spring Grazing Options; Managing Soil Fertility in Forage & Pastures and Opportunities to Increase...
Dr. Donika Kelly to speak at Dr. Kathleen Mallory Distinguished Lecture Series on SAU’s campus
Award-winning author Dr. Donika Kelly will be this year’s featured speaker at the Dr. Kathleen Mallory Distinguished Lecture Series at Southern Arkansas University. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Wilson Hall Room 216. Kelly received a bachelor’s degree in English at SAU, a master of fine...
Betty Sue Johnson
Betty Sue Johnson, 74, of Taylor passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. She was born September 8, 1949 in Springhill, LA, and was one of 13 children of the late Jodie Caldwell and Emmaline (Fish) Caldwell. She was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and a beautician at the Holiday Salon in Springhill.
Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield
Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield, 90, of Emerson passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at J.R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born December 16, 193, in the Walkerville community in Columbia County to the late Walter Samuel Broom and Addie May (Dailey) Broom. She was the owner of Quality Personnel Employment Agency in Bossier City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emerson. Glenda taught children’s Sunday School Classes on and off for 54 years with her last year of teaching at the age of 88. She loved to garden, feed her animals, ride 4-wheelers, and anything outdoors.
Reginald Dereal Ellis
On November 13, 1978, Reginald Dereal Ellis, affectionately known as “Reggie,” was born in Magnolia to Tommy Dereal Ellis and Laverne Banks Ellis. Reggie transitioned from this life on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Reggie received his formal education in the...
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10. Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36,...
SAU-UAM basketball games will be at Panther Arena on Monday
Due to unforeseen facility issues, Monday's Great American Conference basketball matchups with Arkansas-Monticello have been moved to Magnolia High School's Panther Arena. The previously-scheduled Student Appreciation Night will be rescheduled for another night, but students are still encouraged to come out and support the Muleriders as both teams are in the midst of an intense conference standings race.
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, February 10
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during February 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Allison Kristi Mills vs. Donald Lee Mills. February 9. Married March 9. 2019. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
No. 2 Muleriders’ bats roll early in run-rule win
After totaling 13 runs in four games last weekend, No. 2 Southern Arkansas pushed across a dozen runs on 11 hits against Missouri Western to earn a 12-2 run-rule victory and improve to 4-1 on the season on a damp day at the Henderson State Invitational. SAU junior Chris Sutton...
Miller County Silver Alert discontinued
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday.
Magnolia Regional Medical Center reopening front entrance after three years of COVID-19
After three years of traffic control due to COVID-19, Magnolia Regional Medical Center is opening the front doors on Monday. The front entrance will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. There will be signage at each entry indicating the daily mask usage guidelines. A mask will also be...
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Savage Storm batters Muleriders in Durant
DURANT, OK – The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team suffered their largest loss of the season in an 88-53 decision in Durant on Thursday night. The loss represents both the lowest scoring game for the Muleriders this season and highest scoring game for the Savage Storm. The victory for SOSU also allowed the team to record their first back-to-back GAC victories of the season and improves the Oklahoma team to 4-12. Southern Arkansas falls to 6-10.
Columbia County's jobless rate remains at 4.2 percent
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) remained unchanged at 4.2 percent from November 2022 to December 2022, according to a preliminary county by county report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for December Columbia County had a labor force of...
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opal...
