Wood Memorial over Vincennes Lincoln
The Vincennes Lincoln boy basketball team fell short in a close matchup with Wood Memorial Saturday afternoon. Luke Tolliver put up 20 points; Raden Benson with 14.
Rivet falls in Bloomington
Vincennes Rivet boys trailed 49-25 at halftime and never recovered in losing at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington 83-44. Tommy Herman led Rivet with 34 points and 14 rebounds. In the last three games, Herman has accounted for 108 points and 34 rebounds. The Patriots are 4-14 on the season.
Good Samaritan Hospital VanGo Extended Hours
VanGo is now offering expanded hours for the public. Good Samaritan Hospital has teamed with VanGo to extend the Vincennes transportation service’s hours. With the start of next week, VanGo will stay open an extra 30 hours each week. The new hours will be from 8a.m. to 8p.m. weekdays,...
VU, VCSC Host “Transforming Your Teaching” Seminar
Vincennes University hosted around 140 educators this week as part of a Universal Design for Learning seminar. The session was for K to 12 educators and was held at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Dr. Jennifer Pusateri was the keynote speaker. She set forth the topic “Transform Your Teaching.”
Municipal, County Government in Spotlight in “State Of” Discussion
Local government will be in the spotlight at the next “State Of” series. The luncheon series will be held from noon to one on Wednesday, February 22nd, and Blossom Hill Rental Hall. The hall is located at the corner of Bierhaus Boulevard and State Road 61. The series...
Local Merchants in Knox County Pleased with 4th Quarter 2022 Sales
Many Knox County merchants started 2023 with a bang, following good sales to end 2022. Fourth quarter sales covering the holiday period were considered as strong from October through December. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says some special purchase days enhanced the strong sales to end last year. Neal also feels many merchants realized they had to make adjustments to boost sales.
Southwest Sullivan Schools Get Over $300,000 in Counseling Grants
The Indiana Department of Education has announced recipients of $5 million in Comprehensive School Counseling Grants. The grant is aimed at helping school corporations expand counseling resources and improving overall student outcomes. Among the recipients is the Southwest Sullivan School Corporation, they received over $307,000.
Knox County Community Foundation Awards Grant
Old Town Players, Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The Knox Gives Grant Program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Susan Yochum for general support to Old Town Players Inc.
Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam
The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
Petersburg Suspect Report Found to Be False
Petersburg Police say reports of a wanted man holed up in a house with a gun Thursday turned out to be false. Police had earlier arrested a woman at the residence for Child Neglect and her child was turned over to the Department of Child Services. She told officers the armed man was hiding in the house.
