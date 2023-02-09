Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
U.S. Sanctions Six Chinese Tech Companies for Supporting Spy Balloon Programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow
Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions
"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
The ChatGPT AI Hype Cycle Is Peaking, But Even Tech Skeptics Don't Expect a Bust
OpenAI's ChatGPT, with new funding from Microsoft, has grown to over one million users faster than many of dominant tech companies, apps and platforms of the past decade. Unlike the metaverse concept, which had a hype cycle based on an idea still nebulous to many, generative AI as tech's next big thing is being built on top of decades of existing machine learning already embedded in business processes.
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for the Long Haul
Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
US Holds Drills in South China Sea Amid Tensions With China
The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0