Effective: 2023-02-12 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Graham; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elevations above 3500 feet in Madison, Swain, Buncombe, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the mixed precipitation to change to mainly snow throughout this afternoon as cooler air aloft moves into the area.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO