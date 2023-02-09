Effective: 2023-02-12 14:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches above 4,000 feet. * WHERE...Eastern mountains of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

