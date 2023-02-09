Letter: Ruffieux made 'Harbor of Hospitality' better place to live

Corinna Ruffieux, executive director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority’s Visit Elizabeth City, has announced she will be leaving her position in late March.

When she arrived in October 2018, Ruffieux brought a knowledgeable, innovative, numbers-driven approach to her job. At times she upset the status quo, which was a very good thing.

Corinna, her staff, and the TDA Board have done a remarkable job over the past four-plus years. As pointed out by Debbie Malenfant, our super star executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., “some of the national marketing and exposure we have received (during Ruffieux’s tenure at VEC) has been pretty darn incredible.”

The VEC website is now visually inviting, loaded with all kinds of useful information, and kept up to date. Very impressive. Take a look.

We all see the new, handsome wayfinding signs, strategically placed around town to help visitors track down the many points of interest in our Community.

This old-timer had never heard of a “Cocoa Crawl,” but the concept developed into a sweet success story. Approximately 40 local establishments, from restaurants to bed and breakfasts and breweries, offered all types of hot chocolate treats. What a great way to enhance the holiday season and entice visitors to experience the “Hot Chocolate Capital of the World.”

Last March, the first annual in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon was a major undertaking for the VEC, and a tremendous accomplishment for our community. Ms. Ruffieux reported that 85% of the runners lived 75 or more miles away from our area, which meant a lot of new “heads in beds” and additional income for many local businesses.

We have witnessed the incredible impact that a qualified professional, with sharp skill sets, can have on an organization.

We wish Corinna Ruffieux all the best, and thank her for doing such great work for our community. The “Harbor of Hospitality” is a better place to live, and visit, because of her extraordinary efforts.

BILL HIEMER

Elizabeth City