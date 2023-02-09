Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU DISCUSSES DIGITAL ADVERTISING PLANS WITH KVLY
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn in the Ballroom. The first package would give over 5,000 impressions to people around Minnesota and the Dakotas. Which could spread as far out as Bemidji, and their app would even reach out to people using streaming services.
PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL BEATS GRAFTON IN A THRILLER
FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a great start to the game by going on an 11-3 run with six points from Halle Winjum, a three-pointer from Isabelle Smith, and a basket from Joey Nesseth on a beautiful assist from Winjum. Grafton settled in and responded with a...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THEME- FRATERNITY DAY FOR SNOW FEST
Crookston High School is reaching the end of its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to California for Fraternity Day. Students and staff dressed in shorts, caps, suits, and beach jackets to show their enthusiasm for Snow Fest. Pictures of students and staff in their fraternity outfits...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PURCHASE OF FORFEITED PROPERTY AND INCREASE IN WASTE TIP FEES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. Property Records Director Sam Melbye had two resolutions to repurchase two tax-forfeited properties. The first plot repurchase request was from Ronnie Locken for Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Highland Park Addition to Winger.
Noel Carol Jacobson – Obit
Noel Carol Jacobson was born December 13, 1951, in Crookston, MN to Norris and Selma (Gullickson) Jacobson. Noel died at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND on February 7, 2023, passing into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ with his daughter at his side. As a child, Noel had a...
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP BUSY WEEK HOSTING INTERNATIONAL FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team has had a great week and will look to finish it off on a high note as they host the International Falls Broncos this afternoon. The Pirates are 5-16-1 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak after defeating Lake of the Woods 6-3 last night. The Broncos have won two straight games to bring their record to 9-13. We will have the game from the Crookston Sports Center on the KROX Livestream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 2:00 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY GOES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN HOSTING LOW – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will go for their third straight win tonight as they host the Lake of the Woods Bears from the Crookston Sports Center in a Section 8A matchup. The Pirates are 4-16-1 and looking for another big win before the start of the Section 8A Tournament. The Bears enter the matchup with a record of 4-16 and have lost their last six games. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be available on the KROX Live Video Stream on the KROX YouTube channel. You can listen to the game on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch all the action this evening by clicking below.
