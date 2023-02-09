The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will go for their third straight win tonight as they host the Lake of the Woods Bears from the Crookston Sports Center in a Section 8A matchup. The Pirates are 4-16-1 and looking for another big win before the start of the Section 8A Tournament. The Bears enter the matchup with a record of 4-16 and have lost their last six games. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be available on the KROX Live Video Stream on the KROX YouTube channel. You can listen to the game on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch all the action this evening by clicking below.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO