Effective: 2023-02-12 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER TRAVEL IMPACTS MID-WEEK Confidence continues to increase for at least minor impacts due to accumulating snow and blowing snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There is a 60-80% chance of 1-4 inches of accumulating snow in southeastern North Dakota into northwest Minnesota, with a 30% chance of exceeding 6 or more inches in isolated areas. In addition, the potential for blowing snow exists Wednesday morning in the southern Red River Valley. There is a 30% chance for near blizzard or blizzard conditions arising in this area as well. This will be conditional on new snow accumulations, the timing of falling temperatures, and the magnitude and duration of winds. Continue to monitor updated forecasts over the next several days.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO