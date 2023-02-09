ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
