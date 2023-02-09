Read full article on original website
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Oxford's Covered Market to get £6.87m revamp
An historic indoor market is to undergo a £6.87m refurbishment project. The Covered Market in Oxford has been operating for more than 200 years in a building dating back to the 1770s. Plans include creating a pedestrianised area and public square in Market Street, more visible entrances and new...
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
Oxford business owner says council forced sign removal
A business owner has said a council is forcing him to remove a sign above his cafe that criticises traffic filters. Clinton Pugh, father of actor Florence Pugh, owns three food businesses in Oxford including Cafe Coco in Cowley Road. He says Oxford City Council is forcing him to remove...
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday. Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London. Mr Daley and a...
Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day
Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
Charity walk by Gloucestershire man nears end
A man from Gloucestershire has almost completed a 4,000 mile walk around the coast of England and Wales. Steve Tilley, 63, set off from his home in Slimbridge last March and has slept in a tent, at times enduring freezing temperatures. After almost 12 months on the road he will...
Zoe Garbett: Green Party names London mayoral campaign candidate
The Green Party has announced Zoe Garbett as its candidate for the 2024 mayor of London elections. Ms Garbett, 35, works in a non-clinical role for the NHS. She is councillor for Dalston and Hackney, and came second in last year's Hackney mayoral race. The Greens finished third in the...
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
