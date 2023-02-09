ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Fired Employee Uses Company Card 53 Times After Termination

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through February 6. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on N University Drive on 02/01/2023. The total estimated loss was $12,600. Unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the front passenger-side window. Once inside, they removed one transmitter device and one receiver device.
TAMARAC, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
seminoletribune.org

Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts

COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Tuesday, Feb 8, 2023, at approximately 6:09 a.m., a silver F-150 truck was traveling northbound on South Florida Avenue approaching the intersection of Belmar Street. At the same time, a marked Lakeland Police Department SUV was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, and behind it, a Mitsubishi SUV. According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane. At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi. After the collision, the F-150 continued traveling north a short distance before exiting the roadway and colliding with the building identified as the Waller Center.
LAKELAND, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus

Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted gunshot at his off-campus apartment, authorities said Friday. Gainesville police said Boateng, 21, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was found by his father. Alachua County dispatch records showed 911 calls starting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy