FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Watch: Now You Can Order a 'Selfieccino' at Carmela Toast & Coffee BarHouse of Gab TVBoca Raton, FL
This best selling author from Florida is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFlorida State
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
Woman Arrested After Holding Boyfriend at Knifepoint For Messaging Other Woman on Social Media
A woman was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and felony assault with a deadly weapon after holding her boyfriend hostage at knifepoint after discovering messages to other women on social media. On February 3, the Coral Springs Police Department responded to an emergency call to a Coral Springs home...
WSVN-TV
Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Fired Employee Uses Company Card 53 Times After Termination
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through February 6. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on N University Drive on 02/01/2023. The total estimated loss was $12,600. Unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the front passenger-side window. Once inside, they removed one transmitter device and one receiver device.
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Tuesday, Feb 8, 2023, at approximately 6:09 a.m., a silver F-150 truck was traveling northbound on South Florida Avenue approaching the intersection of Belmar Street. At the same time, a marked Lakeland Police Department SUV was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, and behind it, a Mitsubishi SUV. According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane. At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi. After the collision, the F-150 continued traveling north a short distance before exiting the roadway and colliding with the building identified as the Waller Center.
floridapolitics.com
Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus
Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted gunshot at his off-campus apartment, authorities said Friday. Gainesville police said Boateng, 21, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was found by his father. Alachua County dispatch records showed 911 calls starting at...
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
