ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Rock 104.1

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies

⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy