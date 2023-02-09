Read full article on original website
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action TakenOcean County PostBerkeley Township, NJ
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their RestaurantMadocTinton Falls, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Treat Yo Self! Toms River, NJ bakery delivers on creativity and culinary genius ahead of Super Bowl
🍪 JG Desserts in Toms River has baked up a storm to get you ready for your Super Bowl parties. 🍪 It's not just desserts but great appetizers for the Super Bowl at JG Desserts in Toms River. 🍪 If you're looking for some sweets for Valentine's Day...
Try These Cocktails Inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.
Seaside Heights, NJ reveals opening date for Casino Pier rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
Experts say this New Jersey town is among the country’s most underrated
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
Getting rid of documents? Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Twisted Steaks: A Unique Cheesesteak & Burger Destination Now Open in New Egypt
Twisted Steaks, a food truck specializing in cheesesteaks on pretzels and burgers on pretzel knots, has gone brick-and-mortar with the opening of its restaurant at 55 Main Street in New Egypt in Ocean County.
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
