Who doesn’t love brunch? Chatting with close friends over a hot cup of coffee, munching on delicious food. I think we can all agree, it’s the perfect weekend outing. Plus, we can enjoy a cocktail at 10 a.m. without any judgment! While New Jersey may not have invented brunch (we can thank England for that), it is still filled with unique, must-try spots. We’re talking from Jersey City to Cherry Hill and everywhere in between. Whether you are looking for a traditional Eggs Benedict or are craving a club sandwich, here are our favorite spots for the best brunch in New Jersey.
⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

